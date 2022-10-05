PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – The 76ers held off the Cavaliers 113-112 in Cleveland’s preseason opener on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Prized offseason acquisition Donovan Mitchell made his Cleveland debut, piling up a team-high 16 points in 19 minutes of action for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland added 12 points in the loss while Kevin Love added 9 on three 3-pointers.

The 76ers were led by Tyrese Maxey who finished with a game-high 21 points.

The Cavaliers will return to the floor in preseason action on Monday in Philadelphia for the second straight game. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.