CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers standout Evan Mobley fell short in his quest of earning NBA postseason honors on Monday.

The league announced Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Mobley finished third, while Bucks center Brook Lopez finished second.

Jackson led the league in block per game with three a contest.

In just his second season in the NBA, Mobley is averaging 16.2 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

Last season, Mobley finished runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting to Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.