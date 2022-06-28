CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that they have made a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton.

The qualifying offer is worth $7.2 million. If Sexton turns down the offer, he would become a restricted free agent in 2023.

Last season, he appeared in 11 games for the Cavs before missing the final 71 games of the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee. The former 2018 No. 8 overall draft selection finished the 2021-22 season averaging 16 points, a career-high 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have also extended a two-way contract to guard R.J. Nembhard. A former undrafted free agent out of TCU, Nembhard appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers last season. He also appeared in 15 games for the Cleveland Charge in the G League.