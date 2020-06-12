Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Cavs’ Love, Sexton not happy being part of NBA’s ‘Delete 8’

Sports

Cleveland is one of eight teams excluded from the NBA's return to play, scheduled in Florida next month

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Collin Sexton felt sick when he heard the Cavaliers’ season was over.

Cleveland is one of eight teams excluded from the NBA’s return to play, scheduled in Florida next month. Sexton hoped the Cavs would be able to play at least some of the 17 games that remained when the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt.

Sexton and Cavs star forward Kevin Love say they hope the league does something for the teams not invited to play at Disney.

The league has talked about potentially adding mini-camps and perhaps a tournament for the teams to offset a competitive disadvantage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award