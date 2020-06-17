Cavs’ Love honored with Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Live Now
DA announces charges in Rayshard Brooks killing
Kevin Love will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles

by: Tom Withers, AP Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love celebrates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for his efforts in raising awareness about mental health.

Love, whose openness about his life-long battles with anxiety triggered nationwide discussion and helped spur the NBA to do more to help players deal with emotional issues, will receive the award at Sunday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles.

Named in honor of the tennis champion, the Arthur Ashe Award honors “those who find ways through sports to make a difference far beyond the field of play and impact the world in indelible ways.”

