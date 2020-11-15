Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested after crash, troopers say suspected marijuana and gun found in car

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday on a weapons charge and a drug charge, after a loaded gun and a small amount of suspected marijuana were allegedly found inside his vehicle.

According to the Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near I-76 and State Route 534 in Mahoning County around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Porter was not injured and was not impaired, officials say.

He was taken to the Mahoning County jail and released on bond.

The Cleveland Cavaliers issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: