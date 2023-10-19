CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially exercised the fourth-year (2024-25) contract option on forward Evan Mobley.

Cavaliers’ President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

In just his second year in the NBA, Mobley was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team. He was just the third player in franchise history and the second-youngest NBA player ever to earn first-team honors.

Mobley also finished in third place in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting following last season.

Last season, Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers tipoff the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Brooklyn.