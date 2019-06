NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - For the second straight year, Wilmington fell in the State Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium to eastern Pennsylvania power-Southern Columbia. Many commented throughout (and after) the game of what an excellent game plan that first-year head coach Brandon Phillian and his staff came up with to keep the Tigers off the field in the first half. However, in the second half, Southern pulled away and scored 42-unanswered points to claim their 9th state title (49-14). What can’t be lost is the fact that Wilmington accomplished the feat of playing for the state championship in back-to-back years (with different coaches – 2017: Terry Verrelli; 2018: Brandon Phillian). The Greyhounds won 12-games in a row and claimed their second region crown in as many years.

Can coach Phillian find the right nucleus to get his team back to the state playoffs without many seniors who carried the ‘Hounds a year ago? He points out, "Throughout the winter and spring (the returnees) have demonstrated a great work ethic and showed a hunger to compete at a high level. I think we've created a culture which demands a high standard of excellence from our players. While the faces will be new, these same faces played key roles last season on special teams, as backups, and as scout team players. In playing these roles they witnessed first hand from last year's seniors what it takes to be successful at the highest level. They're very eager to take the lessons they've learned and keep the program's momentum going while creating their own identity."