CLEVELAND (WKBN) – With a 108-91 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched a playoff berth while improving to 48-28.

This is the first playoff berth for the team without Lebron James on the roster since 1998 and the first for the Cavs since 2017-2018.

Cleveland was led by Jarrett Allen on the day with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell also scored 22 points in the win.

Cavs guard Darius Garland added 17 points with eight assists and Evan Mobley put up a 19-point, seven rebound and five assist performance.

Cleveland becomes the fourth Eastern Conference team to clinch a playoff spot and currently sit two games behind Philadelphia for the three-seed in the playoffs.

The Cavs now only have six games left in the season and next play on Tuesday in Atlanta against the Hawks.