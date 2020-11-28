Cavs acquire another second-round pick in trade with Jazz

It’s the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason

by: The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cavaliers are loading up for the future. Cleveland acquired another second-round pick — this one in 2027 — from the Utah Jazz, who also sent the Cavs shooting guard Rayjon Tucker in exchange for cash considerations.

It’s the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason. They previously picked up second-round picks from Milwaukee (2025) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2026) in separate deals.

The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes.

