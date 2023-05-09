CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-year standout Evan Mobley was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team on Tuesday.

Mobley recently finished in third place in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The remaining four players on the NBA All-Defensive team are: NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) and Alex Caruso (Chicago).

He is the first Cavaliers player to be named to the NBA All-Defensive Team since the 2009-10 season when LeBron James earned first team honors.

This season, Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Cavaliers.