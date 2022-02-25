CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that guard Rajon Rondo will be out approximately two weeks with a right great toe sprain.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter at Detroit on Thursday night.

Rondo underwent an MRI administered on Friday which confirmed the injury.

Rondo will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.

He joins Darius Garland and Caris LeVert who are also currently out with injuries.

This season, Rondo is averaging 7.5 points, five assists and one steal for Cleveland after being acquired in a trade with the Lakers back in January.