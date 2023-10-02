CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ veteran point guard Ricky Rubio has been excused from training camp to focus on his mental health.

Rubio publicly stated back in August that he was stepping away from basketball to attend to his mental health.

The Cavaliers released the following statement regarding Rubio on Monday prior to the start of media day.

“We remain fully supportive of Ricky and his efforts which for now are best continued away from the team and have excused his absence from camp. We remain in regular communication and consultation with Ricky and will continue to assist him in any way possible. Out of respect for his privacy we will not have any further comment or be able to answer any questions. The Cavaliers organization wishes Ricky and his family well.”

Cavaliers’ President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman told reporters on Monday that there has been no discussion regarding retirement with Rubio.