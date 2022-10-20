CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Darius Garland suffered no structural damage and will not require surgery on his left eye which was injured in Wednesday night’s season opener in Toronto.

The team announced in a statement that Garland will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days and his status will be updated as appropriate.

After sitting out the entire second half for observation, Garland underwent an additional examination on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute.

The Cavaliers will return to game action on Saturday at 8 p.m. in Chicago. Cleveland’s home opener will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. against Washington.