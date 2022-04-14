CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic’ is reporting that Cleveland Cavaliers’ All-Star center Jarrett Allen is officially listed as questionable for Friday night’s 8th seed play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks.

He is expected to attempt to play.

Allen has been out with a fractured finger in his right hand suffered in the Cavs game against the Raptors in early March.

He is averaging a career-best 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds this season.

The winner of Friday night’s matchup between Atlanta and Cleveland clinches the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference and a postseason date with the Miami Heat.

Game one of that Eastern Conference First Round series will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami.