Cavaliers unable to trade veteran center; will work on contract buyout

The Cavaliers failed to find a trade partner for Andrew Drummond, and will work on a contract buyout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to reach a deal for veteran Center Andrew Drummond prior to Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline.

Multiple published reports say that the Cavaliers will work towards a buyout with Drummond, allowing him to sign with any team as a free agent.



Drummond hasn’t played since February when the Cavaliers began looking to trade him.

This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are considered frontrunners to sign Drummond in free agency.

Earlier in the day, the Cavaliers traded Center Javale McGee to Denver in exchange for Center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future second-round picks.