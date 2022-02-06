CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Pacers standout guard Caris LeVert, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade will send LeVert and a 2022 second-round draft pick to Cleveland for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 2nd-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

In 39 games this season, LeVert is averaging 18.7 points per game with 4.4 assists.

He was in his second season with the Pacers after being part of a three-team trade that sent James Harden to the Nets.

Rubio had a great start to the season but suffered a torn ACL in December and is out for the rest of the year.

The Cavs are slated to host the Pacers Sunday night at 6 p.m.