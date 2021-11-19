Cavaliers’ top scorer to miss the rest of the season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ Guard Collin Sexton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The team made the official announcement on Friday night.

Sexton was a first-round draft pick by Cleveland back in 2018. He is averaging 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game this season.

After Sexton and the Cavaliers were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension, Sexton is due to become a restricted free agent next summer.