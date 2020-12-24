Cavaliers top Hornets in regular season opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers held off the Charlotte Hornets 121-114 Wednesday night in the 2020-21 regular season opener.
Cleveland placed a total of six players in double-figures.
Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 27 points, while Darius Garland added 22 points.
Andre Drummond tallied 14 points and 14 rebounds. Offseason acquisition Javale McGee and Larry Nance Jr. finished with 13 points apiece for the Cavaliers.
Rookie Isaac Okoro also reached double-figures with 11 points.
Youngstown native Terry Rozier scored a game-high 42 points in the setback for Charlotte. Gordon Hayward added 28 points for the Hornets.
The Cavaliers (1-0) return to action on Saturday night on the road in Detroit. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
