Cavaliers to reportedly sign former fan-favorite ‘Wild Thing’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly set to sign former fan-favorite Anderson Varejao to a 10-day contract on Tuesday.

Cleveland.com reports that the Cavaliers have been granted a hardship exception by the NBA due to the recent rash of injuries on the team (Dylan Windler, Taurean Prince, Matthew Dellavedova, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lamar Stevens, and Larry Nance Jr.).



The team is hopeful to keep Varejao on the roster through the final eight games of the regular season.

Signing the 38-year old will allow the franchise to honor him for his twelve seasons in Cleveland. He has not played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season.

During his time with the Cavaliers, Varejao averaged 7.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He ranks sixth in franchise history in total rebounds, and eight in games played, steals, and blocks.

In 2016, the Cavaliers traded Varejao to Portland in the deal that brought Channing Frye to Cleveland.

He later signed with the Golden State Warriors, where he played his final two seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

If Varejao passes the health and safety protocols, he could be active and appear in Tuesday night’s home game against the Suns.