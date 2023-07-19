CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that they will face the Brooklyn Nets in Paris next season.

The game will take place on Jan. 11 2024 at the Accor Arena.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris,” said Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman. “This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime. We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game. As proud representatives of the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio, we look forward to establishing a personal level of engagement with our fans overseas, as well as partnering with the NBA in our collective effort to elevate basketball on the international stage.”

This regular season matchup will mark the Cavaliers first-ever game in Europe and third game played internationally in franchise history. The Cavaliers traveled to China in 2007, and Brazil in 2015 during preseason action.