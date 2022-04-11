CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their All-Star center Jarrett Allen for their NBA Play-In Tournament matchup with the Brooklyn Nets according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Allen has been out with a fractured finger in his right hand suffered in the Cavs game against the Raptors in early March.

He is averaging a career-best 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds this season.

Reports say that Allen has been working out trying to get back, using his left hand more.

The Cavs will face the Nets on Tuesday in Brooklyn, the winner will be the 7-seed in the NBA Playoffs. The loser will play the winner of the 9/10 game on Friday night with the winner becoming the 8-seed in the NBA Playoffs.