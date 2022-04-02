NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers stopped a two-game losing streak on Saturday by beating the New York Knicks 119-101 at Madison Square Garden.

Seven Cavs scored in double-figures led by Darius Garland who posted a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists.

Caris LeVert had 19 points while Moses Brown and Isaac Okoro had 16 each.

Kevin Love posted 15 points off the bench and Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen had 10 points a piece.

Cleveland never trailed in the game and the win gives the Cavs a regular season sweep of the Knicks.

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday against the 76ers.