CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Donovan Mitchell was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday night.

It marks the first time in his career that Mitchell has received that postseason honor.

He is the fifth player in Cavaliers’ franchise history to be named to an All-NBA team, joining Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving.

In 68 games this season, Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.46 steals per game.

All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma State Thunder

Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers



All-NBA Second Team

Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets



All-NBA Third Team

De’Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James – Miami Heat

Julius Randle – New York Knicks

Domantas Sabonis – Sacramento Kings

