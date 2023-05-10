CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Donovan Mitchell was named to the 2022-23 All-NBA Second Team on Wednesday night.
It marks the first time in his career that Mitchell has received that postseason honor.
He is the fifth player in Cavaliers’ franchise history to be named to an All-NBA team, joining Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving.
In 68 games this season, Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.46 steals per game.
All-NBA First Team
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma State Thunder
Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
All-NBA Second Team
Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors
Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics
Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat
Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets
All-NBA Third Team
De’Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings
Damian Lillard – Portland Trail Blazers
LeBron James – Miami Heat
Julius Randle – New York Knicks
Domantas Sabonis – Sacramento Kings