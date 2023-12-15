CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that forward-center Evan Mobley will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday.

Mobley s expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks.

The team says that the procedure is being done to remove a loose body in the knee, which will alleviate discomfort.

This season, Mobley is averaging a double-double of 16 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game.

He joins guard Darius Garland who will also miss significant time with a fractured jaw.