CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been named a starter for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

It is Mitchell’s fourth consecutive All-Star game appearance and his first time as a starter.

His selection marks the 14th time that a Cavaliers player has been named a starter.

Mitchell is averaging a career-high 28.3 points (ninth-best in the NBA), 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and a career-high tying 1.49 steals in a career-high 36.2 minutes while shooting career-highs in field goal percentage (.481), three-point percentage (.396) and free throw percentage (.869) over his 41 appearances (all starts) this season.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains for the game.

NBA Eastern Conference starters include: Kyrie Irving (Nets), Kevin Durant (Nets), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) and Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers).

NBA Western Conference starters include: Zion Williamson (Pelicans), LeBron James (Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Stephen Curry (Warriors) and Luka Doncic (Mavericks).

All-Star reserves will be named on Feb. 2.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at Vivint Arena in Utah.