CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward Evan Mobley was named a finalist for NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Friday night.

The other two finalists are Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez and Jaren Jackson, Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

In just his second season in the NBA, Mobley is averaging 13.3 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.

Last season, he was a finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year but was edged by Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors.

NBA postseason award winners will be announced in the coming days.