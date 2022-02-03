CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Darius Garland was named a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland on Feb. 20.

Garland, who is making his first All-Star game appearance, has played in 44 games this season and is averaging a career-high 19.8 points, 8.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.

He has 16 double-doubles and one triple-double on the campaign.

NBA All-Star weekend at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse begins on Friday, Feb. 18 with the Rising Stars.

Then on Saturday, Feb. 19 the Skills Challenge, 3-point contest, and Slam Dunk contest will take center stage.

NBA All-Star festivities will conclude with the 71st NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.

NBA Eastern Conference All-Star starters:

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)



NBA Eastern Conference Reserves:

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Zach Lavine (Chicago Bulls)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

NBA Western Conference All-Star Starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

NBA Western Conference All-Star Reserves

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Karl Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)