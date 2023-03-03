CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed guard Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract.

Merrill previously appeared in 36 NBA games combined with Milwaukee and Memphis, connecting on 40% of his three-point attempts.

He was a member of the NBA Champion Bucks in 2021.

This season, Merrill appeared in 35 games with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ owned and operated team in the NBA G League. He averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.



Merrill was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the 60th overall pick in the 2020 draft after a four-year collegiate career at Utah State University.