CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven days after the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract, reports say the Cavs and Merill agreed on a new two-year deal for the former NBA champion.

According to Cleveland.com, the deal is for the remainder of this season and for two more years that are non-guaranteed.

Merrill was a member of the Cavs’ G-League Charge before being called up to Cleveland.

He has played in one game since signing with the Cavaliers, netting two points in four minutes in a 114-90 win over Detroit.

This season, Merrill appeared in 35 games with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ owned and operated team in the NBA G League. He averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Merrill was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the 60th overall pick in the 2020 draft after a four-year collegiate career at Utah State University.

He was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, winning the NBA title.