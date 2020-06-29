Cavaliers sign former Golden State Warriors forward

FILE – In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Oakland, Calif. Bell had pushed his body to the brink, to exhaustion one mid-August day with far from enough food and fuel. He did Soul Cycle, weights and conditioning, then a couple hours of open gym in Los Angeles, his regular routine all summer to get ready for his second season with the NBA champion Warriors. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly signed forwards Jordan Bell and Dean Wade to multi-year contracts Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly signed forwards Jordan Bell and Dean Wade to multi-year contracts Monday.

Bell is a former second-round pick of the Warriors in 2017. After spending two seasons with Golden State, Bell signed as a free agent with Minnesota and later finished the season with Memphis.

He averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds this past season with both the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

Wade had his two-way contract with the team converted to a multi-year deal. He appeared in 12 games with the Cavaliers last season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

He spent the bulk of the year in the G-League with the Canton Charge, averaging 14.2 points per contest.

Cleveland’s roster is now full with 15 players.