CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the signing of forward Emoni Bates, forward Isaiah Mobley and Craig Porter Jr. to two-way contracts.

Bates was selected in the second round, No. 49 overall, in the NBA Draft last month. In his final season in the college ranks, Bates started all 30 games for Eastern Michigan. He averaged team-highs in points (19.2) and rebounds (5.8).

He started his college career at Memphis before transferring to EMU. He was previously the 2020 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year.

Mobley played in 12 games for the Cavaliers during his rookie campaign this past season. As a Two-Way player during the 2022-23 season, Mobley also appeared in 22 games in the NBA G League for the Cleveland Charge. He was selected 49th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by Cleveland out of USC, and is the brother of Cavaliers’ forward Evan Mobley.

Porter Jr. spent last season at Wichita State University, averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.52 steals and 1.48 blocks. He became the first player in program history to lead the team in rebounding, assists, blocks, and steals in the same season.

The Cavaliers will open their summer league schedule on Friday night against Brooklyn at 8:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.