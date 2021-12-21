CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Justin Anderson and center Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced on Tuesday.

After being selected No. 21 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Mavericks, Anderson has played five NBA seasons from 2015-2020 with Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn. He has appeared in 15 postseason games.

Kornet stands 7-foot-2 and has played four NBA seasons from 2017-2021 with New York, Chicago and Boston. That includes last season when he appeared in 31 games with the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

Over 133 career NBA games, Kornet holds career averages of 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers currently have eight players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol: Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, RJ Nembhard, Ed Davis, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley.

The Cavaliers are slated to visit Boston on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.