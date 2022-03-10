CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

Cavaliers’ President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman made the announcement on Thursday.

Brown stands 7 feet 2 inches tall and is currently in his third season in the NBA.

He previously played for Portland, Oklahoma City, and Dallas and has posted career averages of 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds per game.

This season he has appeared in 26 games for the Mavericks, averaging 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds per game.

He was originally an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019.