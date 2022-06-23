BROOKLYN, New York (WKBN) – With the 14th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected guard Ochai Agbaji out of Kansas.

He is 6’5 and played 122 career games in four seasons at Kansas.

In his final year with the Jayhawks, Agbaji played 39 games averaging 18.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds.

This year, he shot 47% from the field and 40% from three-point land.

After their first-round selection, the Cavaliers are slated to have three 2nd round picks at 39th, 49th and 56th overall.