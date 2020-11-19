Cavaliers select Isaac Okoro in the first round of the NBA Draft

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Auburn forward Isaac Okoro (23) dribbles up court against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Gainesville, Fla. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Okoro in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Auburn's Isaac Okoro with the #5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Auburn’s Isaac Okoro with the #5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Okoro averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2 rebounds per contest for the Tigers last season.

In one season in the college ranks, Okoro earned Second Team All-SEC honors and made the SEC All-Defensive Team. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The 19-year old stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds. He is widely considered to be one of the best defensive players in the entire NBA Draft.

More headlines from WKBN: