Cavaliers select Isaac Okoro in the first round of the NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Auburn’s Isaac Okoro with the #5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Okoro averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2 rebounds per contest for the Tigers last season.
In one season in the college ranks, Okoro earned Second Team All-SEC honors and made the SEC All-Defensive Team. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
The 19-year old stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 225 pounds. He is widely considered to be one of the best defensive players in the entire NBA Draft.
