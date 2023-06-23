CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Without a first round pick this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers waited nearly four and half hours Thursday to make their selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Wine and Gold drafted Emoni Bates, a 6 foot 10 forward from Eastern Michigan, with the 49th overall pick.

Bates was one of the top ranked recruits in the country coming out of high school.

After one season at the University of Memphis, Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan where he averaged over 19 points and 6 rebounds per game last season.