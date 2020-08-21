Cavaliers secure position in NBA Draft Lottery

For the second straight year, the Cleveland Cavaliers secured the number five overall pick

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WKBN) – Draft order was determined in the 36th annual NBA Draft Lottery Thursday night in Secaucus, New Jersey, with team representatives taking part in the event remotely. For the second straight year, the Cleveland Cavaliers secured the number five overall pick.

Cleveland entered the night with a 14% chance of landing the number-one overall pick.

The Cavs had won the NBA Draft Lottery more than any other team in the league the last two decades.

Earning the number one overall pick was the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Order

1. MINNESOTA

2. GOLDEN STATE

3. CHARLOTTE

4. CHICAGO

5. CLEVELAND

6. ATLANTA

7. DETROIT

8. NEW YORK

9. WASHINGTON

10. PHOENIX

11. SAN ANTONIO

12. SACRAMENTO

13. NEW ORLEANS

14. BOSTON

The NBA Draft will take place on Friday, October 16.