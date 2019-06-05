Cavaliers release update on health of owner Dan Gilbert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have released the following update on the health of Team Owner Dan Gilbert, who remains hospitalized after recently suffering a stroke.

Media Statement – Attributed to Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO:

“Dan Gilbert and his family are beyond grateful for the thoughts and well wishes from so many people as they focus on Dan’s recovery.

Dan’s family is happy to share that he maintains his strong sense of humor and focus on constant improvement. In fact, a few days ago, Dan requested his favorite beverage. When the hospital staff informed him they were not able to provide it, in the humorous tone Dan is known for, he insisted that a review of the hospital’s beverage best-practices be completed.

To be clear, Dan’s recovery is a process that will take time – but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does.”



