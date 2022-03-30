CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers’ rookie forward Evan Mobley has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s home game against Dallas with a sprained ankle.

He underwent an MRI on Tuesday that confirmed the injury that was suffered in Monday night’s win over the Orlando Magic.



Mobley will not accompany the team to Atlanta and New York for a pair of upcoming road games.

According to a release from the Cavaliers, Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His return to play will be updated as appropriate.

Mobley has appeared in 67 games this season. He is averaging 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.