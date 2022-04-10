CLEVELAND (WKBN) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be heading to the NBA Play-In Tournament after the Cavs topped the Milwaukee Bucks 133-115 on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

The NBA Play-In Tournament features teams that finished seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th in their respective conferences.

The seventh will play the eighth with the ninth playing the 10th.

The winner of the seven/eight game will be the seven-seed in the NBA Playoffs. The loser of that game would play the winner of the 9/10 game with the eight-spot in the NBA Playoffs on the line.

The Cavaliers will be the eight-seed in the Play-In and will travel to Brooklyn to take on the seven-seed Nets.

The Hornets and Hawks will play in the nine-10 matchup.

Cleveland outscored Milwaukee 46-20 in the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas taking a 79-46 lead into the half.

Kevin Love came off the bench and scored a game-high 32 points for the Cavaliers.

In all, five Cleveland players scored in double-figures. Lauri Markkanen had 23 points while Evan Mobley posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Cedi Osman had 18 and Darius Garland added 11 points.

The NBA Play-In Tournament begins April 12.