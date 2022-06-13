CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted Greg Buckner to associate head coach.

Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff made the official announcement on Monday.

Buckner joined the Cavaliers’ coaching staff in September 2020, after previously serving as an assistant coach with Memphis and Houston alongside Bickerstaff.

Prior to being elevated to assistant coach with the Rockets, he served as a player development coach from 2011 to 2014.

Buckner played collegiately at Clemson and was selected as the 53rd overall pick of the Dallas Mavericks in the 1998 NBA Draft. He appeared in 570 games over 10 seasons. He spent time with Dallas, Philadelphia, Denver, Minnesota and Memphis. He was traded from Minnesota to Memphis as part of a trade that sent Kevin Love to Minnesota.