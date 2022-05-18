CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley was unanimously selected to the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team. Mobley becomes the 21st rookie in franchise history to earn All-Rookie Team honors.

Mobley finished as the runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting following his first season in the NBA.

This season, Mobley appeared in 69 games (all starts) with averages of 15.0 points on .508 shooting from the field, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.67 blocks in 33.8 minutes.

He was joined on the first team by Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Franz Wagner (Orlando) and Jalen Green (Houston).