CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers will open their NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The NBA made the official announcement on Sunday. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Cavaliers enter the season as the fourth seed in the East, finished the regular season with a record of 51-31. The Knicks are the fifth seed, after finishing the regular season with a mark of 47-35.

Cleveland and New York met four times in the regular season, with the Knicks winning three of the four matchups.