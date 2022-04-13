CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cavaliers will battle the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-in East 8th seed game on Friday night.

Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Hawks rolled past the Hornets 132-103 in the 9-10 Play-in game on Wednesday night.

The winner of Friday night’s matchup between Atlanta and Cleveland clinches the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference and a postseason date with the Miami Heat.

Game one of that Eastern Conference First Round series will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Miami.

The Cavaliers and Hawks met four times during the regular season. Atlanta won three of the four meetings.

The most recent head-to-head meeting between the two came on March 31 when Atlanta rolled to a 131-107 victory.