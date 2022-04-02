YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Sky News, Rock Entertainment Group has agreed to back a bid for Chelsea Football Club of the English Premier League.

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is the chairman of Rock Entertainment Group.

According to Sky News, Rock Entertainment Group has agreed to participate in a group with the Ricketts family who owns the Chicago Cubs and Ken Griffin to buy the club.

Gilbert has been the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2005 bringing an NBA Championship in 2016.

It is unclear who the majority owner of the club would be between the three financial backers.

Chelsea FC is one of the most decorated English teams, winning the league title six times and were Champions League winners twice.

Forbes ranked Chelsea as the seventh most valuable soccer club in the world in 2021.