Cavaliers officially acquire JaVale McGee in trade with Lakers

FILE – In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ JaVale McGee passes the ball during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Looking to replace Tristan Thompson, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired McGee and a future draft pick from the Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Cavaliers have acquired Center Javale MCGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Center Javale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In exchange, Los Angeles receives Forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell.

In 12 seasons in the NBA, McGee has career averages of 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

He previously spent time with Washington, Denver, Philadelphia, Dallas, Golden State and the Lakers.

McKinnie played in 40 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes.

Bell signed with the Cavaliers as a free agent back on June 30.