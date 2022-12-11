CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavaliers’ head coach Paul Silas has died at the age of 79.

He served as the head coach in Cleveland from 2003-05, and was LeBron James’ first head coach in the NBA.

Silas also served as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets and Charlotte Bobcats during his career.

He posted a record of 69-77 in two seasons as head coach of the Cavaliers, and an overall record of 387-488 as an NBA head coach.

During his playing career, he spent time with the St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and Seattle SuperSonics.

He won three NBA Championships, and was named an NBA All-Star twice.