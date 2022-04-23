CLEVELAND (WKBN) — Cleveland Cavaliers’ rookie Evan Mobley finished in second place for NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes took first place honors, the NBA announced on Saturday.

The 15-point difference between the rookie of the year winner (Barnes) and the runner-up (Mobley) was the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham finished in third place for the award.

Barnes was selected by the Raptors with the No. 4 overall selection out of Florida State in 2021. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for Toronto.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall selection by Cleveland in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season.