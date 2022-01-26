CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 115-99 on Wednesday night.



The Cavs made 19 3-pointers, won for the eighth time in nine games and leap-frogged Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference standings.



Darius Garland scored 19 and rookie Evan Mobley had 16 for the Cavs.



Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points after missing a game with knee soreness, but had seven of Milwaukee’s 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for Cleveland.



Bobby Portis added 22 points and Khris Middleton 21 for the Bucks.